eX² Technology Enters 25-Year Partnership for Country's Largest Statewide Broadband Program Initiative; Opens Arizona Broadband Corridor

OMAHA, Neb., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology, a Vivacity company and single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, announces today its 25-year partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) through the Arizona Middle-Mile Fiber Infrastructure Program.

Through this program, eX² Technology will provide operations, maintenance and commercialization services for conduit, fiber, wireless and other network infrastructure assets along Arizona's I-17, I-19 and I-40W corridors, totaling more than 200 miles of interstate right of way. Additionally, the company will oversee the design and construction of future communications infrastructure along I-10 and I-8 corridors as well as monetize future fiber, conduit and wireless assets within the ADOT right of way.

"We're thrilled to begin our long-term partnership with the ACA and ADOT to help bring high-speed internet accessibility to Arizona communities," said Jay Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer at eX² Technology. "By leveraging our deep Arizona knowledge, experience and passion, we understand the region's unique challenges and are confident that we will deliver on this program's statewide broadband goals. We're opening broadband corridors that have never before existed, and we're excited to deliver upon the country's largest statewide broadband program initiative to date."

The Arizona Middle-Mile Fiber Program was designed to positively impact Arizona by facilitating Intelligent Transportation Systems technology expansion; creating a robust statewide education network; enabling underserved broadband development and expansion and improving digital equity throughout the state by reducing broadband barriers for new market entrants; supporting communications redundancy during emergencies; and generating third-party revenues to offset future development and network maintenance costs.

"We believe that every Arizonan should have equitable access to reliable and affordable broadband," said Sandip Bhowmick, VP of Infrastructure and State Broadband Director at Arizona Commerce Authority. "We chose eX² as a partner because of their decades-long relationships with national, regional and local carriers and service providers, their dynamic team of local Arizona partners and their rich history working with customers, many of which are located in Arizona."

"Our mission at the ADOT Broadband Office is to support, facilitate and standardize broadband resource sharing opportunities and permitting processes to expand broadband deployment to unserved and underserved communities across the State," said Brad Burgess, Broadband Coordinator at ADOT.

For more information about available dark fiber, conduit and wireless assets, visit https://ex2technology.com/adot.

