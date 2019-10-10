Ex6 Layout Squares with Two-in-One Design Lead New Product Line from Crescent

The Ex6 (product No. LSSP6) accomplishes this through its patent-pending foldout extension arm, extending the straight edge from 6 to 12 inches. An easy-to-access thumb lock makes it easy to swing the extension arm out and then lock it back into place. Made from solid, lightweight aluminum, the laser-etched markings and corrosion-resistant finish provide greater visibility that won't fade over time.

The Ex6 Layout Square is the flagship product in Crescent's new line of measuring and marking squares, which includes:

Combination Squares: 6- and 12-inch options (L06CS and L12CS), with laser-etched numbers and an extruded head for improved accuracy and durability

Carpenter Squares: 8x12-inch and 16x24-inch size options (L0812US and L1624CS), steel construction with durable protective coated dual-sided markings and increments from inches to 1/16 th

Framing Square: 16x24 inches (L1624RS), lightweight aluminum construction with durable protective coated dual-sided markings, increments in 1/8 th , 1/10 th , 1/12 th and 1/16 th , eight-square scale and rafter tables, brace and board measurements

, 1/10 , 1/12 and 1/16 , eight-square scale and rafter tables, brace and board measurements Drywall T-Square: 48 inches (L48DS), aluminum construction with bolstered joint between blade and head for durability and lasting accuracy

This new line of measuring and marking squares strengthens the Crescent brand's overall catalog, providing professionals with an even wider range of tools. For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

