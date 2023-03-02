Exabeam Names Castra its 2022 Partner of the Year

The market leading SIEM vendor highlighted Castra's Glass Box approach, renewal rate, and custom rule expertise.

DURHAM, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabeam has announced its 2022 Partners of the Year, declaring Castra its top MSSP / MDR partner for the US & Canada. The SIEM leader's recognition positions Castra favorably among dozens of official Exabeam partners.

This event marks Castra's second appearance as an Exabeam Partner of the Year , highlighting the unique value of Castra's approach in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.

The award program recognizes exemplary Exabeam partners that share the same passion for delivering successful security outcomes and helping organizations Detect the Undetectable™. Offering the cloud-native New-Scale SIEM product portfolio built on the Exabeam Security Operations Platform, Castra delivers first-class support for customers at each step of their journey and enables SOC teams to close the SIEM effectiveness gap.

Castra's visibility and in-depth customization capabilities were also among the factors Exabeam highlighted in its award announcement. Castra has earned valuable recognition for its commitment to granting customers ownership over their security solutions and configuring those solutions around their unique needs.

Exabeam's partnership program provides valuable guidance to MSSP and MDR partners, empowering managed service providers to expand their offerings when hosting, managing, and reselling Exabeam deployments for customers. The program includes dedicated technical resources, pricing models, and specialization eligibilities.

Tony Simone, Co-Founder of Castra, commented that "Our partnership with Exabeam provides Castra with extraordinary security capabilities, including the ability to reliably detect dangerous insider threats that would otherwise go unnoticed. I'm proud of our team for leveraging those capabilities to help our customers establish a stronger, more robust security posture, and I look forward to continuing our mission."

"Castra strives to provide unmistakable value to organizations by improving their detection and response capabilities," stated Castra Co-Founder Grant Leonard. "Exabeam's recognition is a powerful vote of confidence pushing the Castra team to expand and deepen its expertise with Exabeam's New-Scale SIEM™ platform."

About Castra:

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra provides enterprise-level managed detection and response services to more than 2000 organizations globally. The company leverages world-class SIEM and SOAR expertise to help customers meet security needs without compromising transparency. Castra serves large and medium enterprises, providing 24/7 managed security services custom-tailored to meet industry-specific objectives in fintech, manufacturing, municipalities, and educationally oriented clients.

About Exabeam:

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that created New-Scale SIEM™ for advancing security operations. Exabeam Detects the Undetectable™ by understanding normal behavior, even as normal keeps changing – giving security operations teams a holistic view of incidents for faster, more complete response. Learn more at www.exabeam.com

