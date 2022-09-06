Exabel and Helios announce collaboration resulting in 'Comprehend: Composites' Insights Platform

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the data and analytics platform for investment teams, has today announced its partnership with Helios to deliver a powerful insights capability for Helios' investment research clients. The insights platform, to be named 'Comprehend: Composites', will provide hedge funds and asset managers with curated insights based on Helios's powerful acoustic analysis technology. This brand new offering is built off of the world-leading quantitative dataset that Helios has pioneered for the investment community.

With Comprehend: Composites there are now easy-to-navigate dashboards, immediate price forecasts and additional earnings intelligence capabilities that can only be found through the tone of voice. Joining forces with Exabel provides alternative data vendors with a value-added presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

Comprehend: Composites is part of Exabel's growing partnership program, in which data vendors can use the platform to discover valuable insights in their datasets, demonstrate that value to prospective customers, and deliver a new insights product that is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In partnering with Exabel, Helios' clients are now able to more easily connect the dots in a less expensive and time consuming manner between data and investable insights.

Helios has pioneered the domain of acoustic analysis in corporate communications for the investment world at large. The mosaic of earnings intelligence, traditionally only captured through language and fundamental data, can now be enhanced with the power of voice tone. Research shows that the tone of voice accounts for 38% of human communication. The voice leaks information not picked up by traditional text-based analysis and has been shown to generate additive alpha in varied portfolios. Helios's product uses advanced voice-processing and Al technology to extract this distinct data to enhance an investor's understanding of equities.

Commenting on the partnership, Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO said: "We are delighted to be working with Helios to bring Comprehend: Composites to the market. Unlocking the value of tonal / acoustic properties of human speech using AI and speech analytics are at the cutting edge of what is technologically possible today. The team at Helios have achieved great feats in producing such valuable datasets using these techniques. We at Exabel are proud to be associated with this kind of achievement. The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that.

"Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately. We are looking forward to working with Helios to create actionable insights on its data. Dashboards, intelligent screening and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

Sean Austin, CEO of Helios commented: "At Helios, we've been pioneering an entirely new field of earnings intelligence; voice tone. We all know that "how" a message is delivered is equally, if not more, important to understanding "what" is said, but we have been operating in a tone-deaf world of systematic analysis for far too long. I am thrilled to announce Comprehend: Composites, in partnership with Exabel, as our brand new offering to the buyside and beyond. This next-generation product allows non-quantitative traders to finally tap into the power of voice at scale."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 40 employees with more hiring underway.

About Helios

Helios Life Enterprises (HLE) is a pioneer in voice-based tonal analysis. HLE is the first and currently only company to conceive and devise a widely available data platform that delivers systematic analytics of an executive's voice during critical corporate events. These analytics provide novel information that is useful for predicting future earnings surprises, company performance, and cumulative abnormal returns in the context of M&A events. Core product offerings include the Comprehend product suite for buy-side investors of all sizes and in limited pilot Mercury; a scaled research and audio analytics platform that allows a firm to extract full tonal value from their own proprietary audio.

For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.helioslife.enterprises/.

SOURCE Exabel