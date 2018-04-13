Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards

"We are immensely proud to accept this award, which recognizes INSIGHTEC's pioneering role in the development and adoption of incisionless brain surgery," said Maurice R. Ferré MD, INSIGHTEC's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our team is committed to improving the lives of people worldwide, and this honor is a testament to the benefits this procedure can offer to essential tremor patients."

Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, affecting an estimated 10 million people in the United States, and millions more worldwide. Performing everyday tasks can become nearly impossible for those suffering from uncontrollable shaking of their hands.

Exablate Neuro features an innovative helmet that focuses 1,024 ultrasound waves on the small spot in the brain responsible for the tremor. The ultrasound waves safely pass through the skull, heating the treatment area to create a small ablation, or burn. This treatment has been shown to minimize hand tremor and markedly improve patient quality of life with minimal side effects.

About INSIGHTEC

INSIGHTEC is a global healthcare technology innovator transforming patient lives through incisionless brain surgery with MR-guided focused ultrasound.

The company's award-winning Exablate Neuro™ is used by neurosurgeons to perform the Neuravive™ treatment for immediate tremor relief in patients. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. INSIGHTEC is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Tokyo and Shanghai.

