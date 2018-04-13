Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards

MIAMI, April 13, 2018 INSIGHTEC®, a global medical technology innovator of incisionless surgery, today announced that its Exablate Neuro™ focused ultrasound device has been recognized with a Gold Edison Award. INSIGHTEC took the top honor in the Medical Innovations category at the annual Edison Awards in New York City on April 11.
The Edison Awards celebrate innovators following the footsteps of Thomas Edison and his inventive commitment to changing the world through technology. This accolade recognizes non-invasive focused ultrasound that neurosurgeons use to treat essential tremor patients who do not respond to medication. Exablate Neuro is the first focused ultrasound device approved by the FDA to treat essential tremor and is offered at leading medical institutions in the United States.
"We are immensely proud to accept this award, which recognizes INSIGHTEC's pioneering role in the development and adoption of incisionless brain surgery," said Maurice R. Ferré MD, INSIGHTEC's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our team is committed to improving the lives of people worldwide, and this honor is a testament to the benefits this procedure can offer to essential tremor patients."
Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, affecting an estimated 10 million people in the United States, and millions more worldwide. Performing everyday tasks can become nearly impossible for those suffering from uncontrollable shaking of their hands.
Exablate Neuro features an innovative helmet that focuses 1,024 ultrasound waves on the small spot in the brain responsible for the tremor. The ultrasound waves safely pass through the skull, heating the treatment area to create a small ablation, or burn. This treatment has been shown to minimize hand tremor and markedly improve patient quality of life with minimal side effects.
