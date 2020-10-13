Exact Data Reveals Holiday Marketing Secrets in New Guide for 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Data has announced the launch of its 2020 Complete Holiday Marketing Strategy Guide. Their most recent whitepaper is available for download now .

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and marketing the right way for the conclusion of 2020 can completely alter the trajectory of your financial success. Get a head start with help from professional data experts from Exact Data.

Exact Data's 2020 Holiday Marketing Strategy Guide has everything you need to know about past and forecasted shopping trends, implementing a direct marketing strategy, and how to promote your holiday campaign so you're prepared to achieve your goal of making record sales in Q4.

Many businesses depend heavily on the holiday season which most often generates a large chunk of their revenue for the year. Unfortunately, due to the worldwide pandemic, most companies have been operating in survival mode for many months, adjusting operation hours, changing business models, and adding new products to meet customers' needs and demands during a pandemic. The question remains, how will businesses approach the holiday season as they fight to salvage their 2020 revenue shortfall?

Exact Data CEO Larry Organ said, "our team has thoroughly researched the issue and created this new guide, sharing the strategies, statistics, and marketing secrets they've discovered that will help businesses with their customer acquisition efforts and make a financial comeback this holiday season." The guide also includes advantageous holiday shopping trends and how your business can work around the changes that COVID-19 has brought

Download Exact Data's free 2020 Complete Holiday Marketing Strategy to get access to the most effective marketing methods that will help you have a profitable Q4.

Since 1999, Exact Data has been a trusted leader in the multi-channel direct marketing industry. They are a prominent source of online and offline consumer behavioral data, specializing in postal, email and telephone list solutions, and have compiled millions of consumer and business email addresses. Exact Data prides itself on its commitment to quality data, customer service, and helping its clients to acquire and retain new customers.

