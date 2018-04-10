Exact Imaging's President and CEO Randy AuCoin to Present at RESI and Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conferences

At the RESI Conference, Randy is participating in "Tales from the Road", a panel bringing together leading biotech and medtech entrepreneurs to tell their stories of successfully fundraising. The panel is at 3:00 pm on April 10, 2018 at MaRS Discovery District, Toronto, ON.

At the forthcoming Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investment Conference, on May 2nd, 2018, Randy is presenting Exact Imaging and its rapidly growing business commercializing its ExactVu™ high resolution micro-ultrasound system for targeted prostate biopsies. The session is being held on 10:30 am on May 2nd, 2018 in Hall C at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, ON.

About Exact Imaging:

Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and being an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas, aided by the PRI-MUS™ (prostate risk identification using micro-ultrasound) evidence-based micro-ultrasound protocol. For the minority of cases where MRI might assist (i.e., prior negative biopsies), FusionVu™ is the micro-US/MRI fusion application operating on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform enabling cognitive fusion called Cognitive Assist™ for fusion with MR images. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system has received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).

