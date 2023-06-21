Exact Sciences Advances Innovative Cancer Technologies and Approaches Through Visionary Collaborations

Agreements with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard provide exclusive license to next-generation technology for ultra-sensitive detection of molecular residual disease and ongoing research

MADISON, Wis., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced separate collaborations with two renowned healthcare organizations at the forefront of cancer research. The agreements aim to improve patient care by increasing access to genomic information. Combining cutting-edge technologies with expertise from thought leaders at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Baylor Scott & White, Exact Sciences will provide smarter answers before diagnosis and throughout cancer treatment.

"These collaborations mark a significant milestone in Exact Sciences' pursuit to eradicate cancer," said Jorge Garces, Chief Science Officer at Exact Sciences. "Our combined efforts will unlock new insights into the complexities of cancer. We hope to enable preventive measures and treatments that address the unique needs of each patient to maximize their chances of achieving positive outcomes."

Exact Sciences and Broad Institute have entered into a 5-year sponsored research agreement and an exclusive license agreement to utilize Minor Allele Enriched Sequencing Through Recognition Oligonucleotides (MAESTRO) as its molecular residual disease diagnostic testing platform. MAESTRO is a next-generation circulating tumor DNA technology that can detect thousands of patient-specific mutations using minimal sequencing and advanced bioinformatics, creating a scalable test platform for enhanced detection of molecular residual disease. The Broad Institute is globally recognized for leading innovations in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing methodology. MAESTRO was developed at the Broad Institute's Gerstner Center for Cancer Diagnostics which is focused on breakthrough innovations for significant unmet needs in cancer diagnostics.

Exact Sciences and Baylor Scott & White (BSW) have entered an agreement to establish the Texas Multicancer Early Detection Registry program, including implementation of Exact Sciences' MCED test within a subset of BSW primary care clinics. As part of the program, Exact Sciences will generate real-world evidence related to MCED testing in a clinical setting and provide comprehensive support to patients, ordering providers, and clinical staff. The program aims to provide about 50,000 testing opportunities over three years, helping optimize the clinical workflows of MCED testing. The collaboration will also generate data to support discussions with regulatory agencies, payers, and guideline bodies.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

