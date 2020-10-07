Exact Sciences and Pfizer Extend and Amend Cologuard® Promotion Agreement

MADISON, Wis. and NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced an extension and amendment of their agreement to promote Cologuard, the first and only FDA-approved non-invasive stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer. Under terms of the nationwide agreement, Pfizer will continue to provide marketing and related support for Cologuard and join Exact Sciences' efforts to educate patients, physicians, and health systems about Cologuard.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for convenient, accurate cancer testing options. Outcomes can be dramatically improved if colorectal cancer is caught in early stages, and with more than an estimated one million screening colonoscopies missed this year, there is an urgent need to increase screening rates.1 Cologuard is an accurate, at-home colon cancer screening option and is uniquely positioned to support screening during this time and after the pandemic abates.

"We're thrilled to continue working with Pfizer to increase screening rates with Cologuard, especially during this critical time," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. "Over the past two years, Pfizer has shown incredible commitment to Exact Sciences' goal of eradicating colorectal cancer by helping detect the disease at its earliest, most treatable stages. The talented Exact Sciences team is excited to continue joining forces with Pfizer to help improve screening rates among the 46 million unscreened Americans."

In the two years since the partnership began, more than 3 million people were screened with Cologuard and more than 90,000 healthcare providers ordered Cologuard for the first time. The combined teams have also introduced several new direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns and worked with dozens of large health systems to improve colorectal cancer screening rates.

"Now more than ever, Pfizer's purpose – breakthroughs that change patients' lives – has taken on an even greater urgency. This partnership is a testament to that purpose, and Pfizer is incredibly proud of the work we have done with Exact Sciences to raise colorectal cancer screening rates," said Mike Gladstone, Global President of Internal Medicine at Pfizer.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Pfizer will provide sales and marketing support through the end of 2022 and health system support through the end of 2021. Exact Sciences will compensate Pfizer based on the amount of services provided, along with additional fixed and performance-related fees set forth in the agreement. Exact Sciences will maintain responsibility for all aspects of manufacturing and laboratory operations of Cologuard.

More information about the agreement is available here, in a form 8-K that Exact Sciences has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cologuard

Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014, and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2014. Cologuard is included in the American Cancer Society's (2018) colorectal cancer screening guidelines and the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults 45 years of age and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer by detecting certain DNA markers and blood in the stool. Do not use Cologuard if you have had precancer, have inflammatory bowel disease and certain hereditary syndromes, or have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer. Cologuard is not a replacement for colonoscopy in high risk patients. Cologuard performance in adults ages 45-49 is estimated based on a large clinical study of patients 50 and older. Cologuard performance in repeat testing has not been evaluated.

The Cologuard test result should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again.

Medicare and most major insurers cover Cologuard. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuardtest.com. Rx only.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Exact Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, expectations, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected benefits arising from our amended Promotion Agreement with Pfizer, future operating results, anticipated results of our sales, marketing and patient adherence efforts, expectations concerning payer reimbursement, and the anticipated results of our product development efforts. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results, conditions and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: early termination, for any reason, of our amended Promotion Agreement with Pfizer; uncertainties associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including its possible effects on our operations and the demand for our products and services; our ability to efficiently and flexibly manage our business amid uncertainties related to COVID-19; our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our ability to meet demand for our products and services; the success of our efforts to facilitate patient access to Cologuard via telehealth; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; the amount and nature of competition for our products and services; the effects of the adoption, modification or repeal of any law, rule, order, interpretation or policy relating to the healthcare system, including without limitation as a result of any judicial, executive or legislative action; the effects of changes in pricing, coverage and reimbursement for our products and services, including without limitation as a result of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Cancer Society, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to successfully develop new products and services and assess potential market opportunities; our ability to effectively enter into and utilize strategic partnerships, such as through our Promotion Agreement with Pfizer, Inc., and acquisitions; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; our ability to manage an international business and our expectations regarding our international expansion and opportunities; the potential effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and our efforts to hedge such effects; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from our business acquisitions cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired businesses will be greater than expected and the possibility of disruptions to our business during integration efforts and strain on management time and resources; the outcome of any litigation, government investigations, enforcement actions or other legal proceedings; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

PFIZER DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of October 7, 2020. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Cologuard and a U.S. promotion agreement between Pfizer and Exact Sciences Corp. to promote Cologuard that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of Cologuard; the success of our efforts to facilitate patient access to Cologuard via telehealth; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover Cologuard and adequately reimburse for the Cologuard test; the amount and nature of competition from other cancer screening and diagnostic products and services; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Cologuard; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Exact Sciences Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Investor Relations

[email protected]

608-535-8815

Pfizer Contact:

Steve Danehy

Pfizer Media Relations

[email protected]

212-733-1538

