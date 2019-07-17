EXACT SCIENCES DESIGNATED A GREAT PLACE TO WORK-CERTIFIED™ COMPANY IN 2019.

Today, Exact Sciences announced that it is now Great Place to Work-Certified™. This certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven "For All" methodology, Certification confirms that 92% of employees say that Exact Sciences is a great place to work. This milestone is proof of the commitment the company continues to make to keep its culture inclusive, engaging, and motivating.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," said Sarah Condella, senior vice president of Human Resources at Exact Sciences. "The heart of our company is our team, and we are devoted to creating a workplace in which every member can thrive. The work that we do is life-changing, and it is our priority that the mission and values of our company are felt and known by every employee. This milestone shows that we have stayed true to that priority."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We congratulate Exact Sciences, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Exact Sciences relocated its headquarters to Madison, Wisconsin in 2009 and restarted operations with just a handful of employees. Today, the company employs more than 2,400 people, with more than three-quarters of the workforce based in Wisconsin. The company continues to grow. Exact Sciences opened a new, 169,000 square foot clinical laboratory and warehouse at the end of June, is adding a world-class employee amenities building on its Discovery Campus, and will open a new corporate headquarters building in early 2020. The amenities available to employees will include features such as: a complete cafeteria, health facilities, walking paths, and charging stations for electric cars.

There are more than 500 current job openings at Exact Sciences, making very real the possibility of joining this Great Place to Work-Certified company. Full-time employees receive a comprehensive pay and benefits package, including: four weeks paid time off, health insurance for the whole family, and company stock. Jobs range from entry-level Lab positions, which require only a high school diploma or GED, all the way up to research and engineering jobs requiring advanced education. Entry-level customer care center positions only require one year of customer-facing experience. For more information and to view a complete list of job openings, visit http://careers.exactsciences.com.

Contact:

Scott Larrivee

Exact Sciences Corp.

slarrivee@exactsciences.com

608-535-8673

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee—our research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, we have captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Powered by decades of research, Emprising®, our Software-as-a-Service survey and analytics platform, empowers companies with access to the assessments, data, and real-time reporting needed to help them create a meaningful impact on their business, their people, and their culture. Through our Certification programs, we recognize outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All by the year 2030. Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, anticipated results of our sales and marketing efforts, expectations concerning payer reimbursement and the anticipated results of our product development efforts. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our ability to meet demand for our products and services; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other cancer screening and diagnostic products and services; the effects of the adoption, modification or repeal of any law, rule, order, interpretation or policy relating to the healthcare system, including without limitation as a result of any judicial, executive or legislative action; the effects of changes in pricing, coverage and reimbursement for our products and services, including without limitation as a result of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to effectively utilize strategic partnerships, such as our Promotion Agreement with Pfizer, Inc., and acquisitions; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP

Related Links

http://www.exactsciences.com

