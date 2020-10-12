Exact Sciences Introduces the Oncotype MAP™ Pan-Cancer Tissue Test to Help Guide Treatment for Patients with Advanced Cancer

Exact Sciences Introduces the Oncotype MAP™ Test to Help Guide Treatment for Patients with Advanced Cancer Tweet this

Key attributes and differentiators of the Oncotype MAP test include:

fast turnaround time of 3-5 business days 1,2 to guide timely treatment decisions,

to guide timely treatment decisions, small sample requirements with as little as 3 mm 2 of tissue or 2-3 slides 3 ,

of tissue or 2-3 slides , highly accurate 1 and comprehensive results using next generation sequencing and immunohistochemistry, and,

and comprehensive results using next generation sequencing and immunohistochemistry, and, based on a study from a previous generation of the test, a significantly increased rate of progression-free survival when compared to patients who did not utilize the test (43% vs. 5%)4.

The Oncotype MAP test report is easy to interpret with NCCN® Compendium-based recommendations, along with potential evidence-based therapies and clinical trials. The report is currently tailored to support clinical decision making by showing actionable biomarkers associated with more than 100 evidence-based therapies, over 45 combination therapies, and more than 650 active clinical trial associations. By delivering insights into targeted therapy options, the Oncotype MAP test is designed to address the needs of more than 500,000 patients who face advanced cancer each year in the United States5.

"The systemic treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic cancer is challenging," said Rick Baehner, MD, chief medical officer of Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. "Oncotype MAP is a tissue-based assay which delivers results regarding the underlying biology of a patient's cancer and provides therapeutic and clinical trial options. Genomic results guide clinicians to individualize and optimize oncology therapy by targeting patient tumor biology with the most effective therapies."

The Oncotype MAP test is currently available for physicians in the U.S. to order at www.OncotypeMAP.com. Medicare covers the Oncotype MAP test for qualifying members and commercial coverage varies by insurance plan and patient benefit level.

About the Oncotype MAP™ Pan-Cancer Tissue Test

The Oncotype MAPTM Pan-Cancer Tissue test is a rapid, comprehensive tumor profiling panel that aids therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer. With minimal tissue requirements, the Oncotype MAP test utilizes next generation sequencing (NGS) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) to provide in-depth insights into genomic alterations in hundreds of cancer-related genes, including tumor mutations, copy number variants, fusions, tumor mutation burden (TMB), microsatellite instability, and protein expression. Providing results in 3-5 business days1,2, the Oncotype MAP test report is currently tailored to support clinical decision making with actionable biomarkers associated with more than 100 evidence-based therapies, over 45 combination therapies, and more than 650 active clinical trial associations, to deliver treatment options for a breadth of solid tumor types. The Oncotype MAP test is performed in a laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). To learn more about the Oncotype MAP test, visit www.OncotypeMAP.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype DX® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

NOTE: Oncotype DX, Oncotype MAP and Oncotype MAP Pan-Cancer Tissue are trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. Cologuard is a trademark of Exact Sciences Corporation.

1 Data on file, in-house assay optimization protected by trade-secret/patent regulations.

2 Turnaround time is based on sample receipt.

3 Morris S, Subramanian J, Gel E, Runger G, Thompson E, Mallery D, et al. Performance of next-generation sequencing on small tumor specimens and/or low tumor content samples using a commercially available platform. PLoS ONE. (2018); 13(4): e0196556. https://doi.org/ 10.1371/journal.pone.0196556.

4 Radovich, M, et al. Clinical benefit of a precision medicine-based approach for guiding treatment of refractory cancers. Oncotarget. (2016); 7(35): 56491-56500. https://doi.org/ 10.18632/oncotarget.10606.

5 L.E.K. Analysis of NIH SEER Program (2016). ASCO 2020 Poster #184919 from Roche

