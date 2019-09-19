Exact Sciences Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences is a member of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women list, an honor given by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE to employers providing supportive, inclusive workplaces. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

"Our work to deliver life-changing innovations in earlier cancer detection relies on a heavily engaged team," said Sarah Condella, senior vice president of Human Resources at Exact Sciences. "We aspire to be the best place to work for all, and this recognition confirms we are on the right track. We will continue investing in the people who are driving innovation, serving our customers, and making Exact Sciences a truly great place to work."

Benefits offered to all Exact Sciences employees include:

Health insurance effective the first day of employment;

401(k) with employer match;

Company stock;

Paid family leave; and

Four weeks paid time off.

"These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Exact Sciences know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Those interested in joining Exact Sciences' Great Place to Work-Certified workplace are encouraged to visit careers.exactsciences.com and apply. You do not have to be a scientist to work at Exact Sciences. The company has more than 500 current job openings, including entry-level Laboratory and Customer Care positions starting at $15 to $19.50 per hour, depending on shift.

Contact:

Scott Larrivee, Exact Sciences, 608-535-8673, slarrivee@exactsciences.com

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, anticipated results of our sales and marketing efforts, expectations concerning payer reimbursement and the anticipated results of our product development efforts. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our ability to meet demand for our products and services; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other cancer screening and diagnostic products and services; the effects of the adoption, modification or repeal of any law, rule, order, interpretation or policy relating to the healthcare system, including without limitation as a result of any judicial, executive or legislative action; the effects of changes in pricing, coverage and reimbursement for our products and services, including without limitation as a result of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to effectively utilize strategic partnerships, such as our Promotion Agreement with Pfizer, Inc., and acquisitions; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP

Related Links

http://www.exactsciences.com

