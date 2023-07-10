Exact Sciences schedules second quarter 2023 earnings call

MADISON, Wis., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 1, 2023. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

Second quarter 2023 webcast & conference call details

Date:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time:

5 p.m. ET

Webcast:

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:

Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384 
International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701 
Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-770-2030 domestically or +1 647-362-9199 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 4437608. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
[email protected]
608-535-8815

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

