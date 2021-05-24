Exact Sciences to participate in June investor conferences
May 24, 2021, 06:00 ET
MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.
- William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
- Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
- Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. EDT
- Nephron Research Liquid Biopsy Innovation Symposium
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. EDT
The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter answers to give people the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.
Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
[email protected]
608-535-8815
