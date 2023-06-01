Exact Sciences to participate in June investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET





William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago

Presentation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET





Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Dana Point

Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

[email protected]

608-535-8815

