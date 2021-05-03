Exact Sciences to participate in May investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EDT



Fireside Chat on at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

