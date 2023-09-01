Exact Sciences to participate in September investor conference

01 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET
MADISON, Wis., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.
- Baird Global Healthcare Conference, New York
Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:50 a.m. ET
The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
[email protected]
608-535-8815
SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation
Share this article