EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS Announces Appointment of Dominic Moreland as Chief Financial Officer

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EXACT THERAPEUTICS AS ("EXACT-Tx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage precision medicine company utilizing Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) across multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Dominic Moreland as Chief Financial Officer who will be based at the London office of EXACT-Tx in White City.

"We are delighted to welcome Dominic to EXACT Therapeutics AS where his strong prior experience in both finance and operations in the biopharmaceutical sector, most recently as VP Finance at Autolus Therapeutic Plc, will be pivotal in driving forward our organization", said Dr Rafiq Hasan, CEO of EXACT Therapeutics AS. "Dominic joins EXACT-Tx at an exciting time as we continue to expand our presence in the UK and progress our plans for the future development of ACT®".

Dominic, a chartered accountant and graduate from the London School of Economics, built his career foundations working in audit at KPMG. He subsequently gained experience in both finance and operations in a variety of life sciences companies, including ICI/Zeneca, Baxter, Genzyme, two independent businesses, Careology and the Whiteley Clinic as well as Autolus Therapeutics plc. During this time Dominic also led the management buyout of Genzyme's homecare business to form Careology Ltd where he was both founder and CEO. Having successfully grown the homecare business, Careology was acquired by Medco Health Solutions in 2010. At Autolus Therapeutics, Dominic was instrumental in the leading both the preparation and execution of the successful IPO and NASDAQ listing in 2018.

Dominic commented: "I am excited to be joining EXACT Therapeutics as the team continues to expand in London with the ongoing clinical development of ACT® in the phase I ACTIVATE study. I am looking forward to working with the team as we prepare for the future development of this innovative platform technology."

EXACT-Tx is a clinical stage Norwegian biotech company developing a technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement – Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). ACT® sonoporation is a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted drug enhancement – with the potential to significantly amplify the clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), infectious diseases, and neurological conditions. www.exact-tx.com

