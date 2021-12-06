Exact Therapeutics AS Appoints Prominent Ultrasound And Healthcare Expert To Its Board Of Directors

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Therapeutics AS ("EXACT-Tx", or "the Company" Euronext Growth: EXTX), a clinical-stage precision health company evaluating Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) across multiple therapeutic areas, today is delighted to announce the appointment of Anders Wold to its Board of Directors.

Anders Wold has nearly forty years of leadership experience in the healthcare and ultrasound industry. Anders is currently Business Development and Strategic Advisor to the GE Healthcare President and CEO. He was, until Spring 2021, the President and CEO of GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions, a US$5 billion business with more than 5,000 employees worldwide. Clinical Care Solutions provides clinicians and frontline caregivers with a variety of medical solutions including ultrasound, monitoring technology, maternal-infant care, anesthesia and respiratory care, and cardiology.

Anders joined GE in 1998 through the acquisition of Diasonics/Vingmed Ultrasound, a Norway-based technology start-up. Anders has held industry leadership roles in North America, Asia and Europe. He grew the GE Healthcare Cardiovascular Ultrasound business from US$50 million to US$500 million in sales by 2008. He led the Global Ultrasound business from 2009 to July 2016, growing it into the global industry leader with more than US$2.5 billion in revenue annually, and creating new markets through technical leadership, product cost productivity and customer focus. In July 2016, Anders was named President and CEO of the new Clinical Care Solutions business. In his nearly forty years in the ultrasound industry Anders has been involved in launching 23 new products including the handheld Ultrasound Vscan Air™.

Anders graduated from the Norwegian Military Academy in 1978 and completed his BSc in Biomedical Electronics from the University of Salford, UK, in 1983. He was President-elect for ANSA - Norwegian Student Abroad and completed his business studies at BI, Oslo School of Economics in 1988. He has a cross country ski coach degree and was National Team Coach for Norway in 1982.

Dr Masha Strømme, Executive Chair of the Board, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Anders Wold to our Board. Anders has, in his capacity as a Senior Executive at GE Healthcare for several decades, been a champion of ultrasound innovation and precision health. The Company will benefit tremendously from his extensive experience as we look to expand the clinical trials and development of the ACT® technology platform in 2022 and the years ahead."

Anders Wold, Director of the Board, stated: "I am excited to be joining the EXACT Therapeutics Board. The Company has developed a unique method in the crossover between Bio Pharma and Med Tech. Applying ultrasound to improve the efficacy of pharma in cancer treatment is novel, exciting, and the ongoing clinical development of ACT® is very promising for patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the EXACT team to accelerate the ultrasound application and build out the ACT® platform. These are exciting times and ACT® may well be Precision Health at the next level."

About EXACT

EXACT-Tx is a clinical stage Norwegian biotech company developing a technology platform for targeted therapeutic enhancement – Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®). ACT® follows a unique approach to ultrasound-mediated, targeted drug enhancement – with the potential to significantly amplify the clinical utility of a wide range of therapeutic agents across a multitude of indications including within oncology (chemotherapy, immunotherapy), infectious diseases, and brain diseases. www.exact-tx.com

About ACT®

ACT® is a proprietary formulation consisting of microbubbles and microdroplets that are activated through the application of ultrasound with the consequent increase in targeted delivery of a co-administered therapeutic agent.

ACT® is supported by a strong and broad preclinical package demonstrating therapeutic enhancement in multiple oncology models (pancreatic, breast, colon, prostate) as well as blood-brain barrier penetration.

Initial focus of the Company is in oncology, however the ACT® platform has potential across therapeutic areas (infectious diseases, CNS, immunotherapy) and product classes.

Forward looking statements

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Exact Therapeutics AS