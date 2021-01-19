Exacta Systems hires Ross O'Hanley as Executive Vice-President of Sales

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has hired Ross O'Hanley as Executive Vice-President of Sales. He will be responsible for leading Exacta's sales organization and working to enhance customer and B2B relationships.

O'Hanley is a twenty-year veteran of the gaming industry. Prior to joining Exacta, he held management level positions with Aristocrat, Konami Gaming, Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Sands. He began his gaming career as a President's Associate at Harrah's Entertainment.

"We are very excited to have Ross as part of the Exacta team," commented Exacta CEO Jeremy Stein. "His extensive experience and deep relationships in the industry on both the supplier and operator side will make him a valuable addition to the company. His understanding of the competitive landscape, product and market trends will enable us to enhance our product offerings and broaden our market potential even further."

"I am thrilled to join the Exacta team," commented O'Hanley. "I have watched Exacta grow from a small company to become a leader in the historical horse racing (HHR) space. I believe Exacta's growth story is still in the early chapters, and I look forward to working with the team to service our existing customers and expand our business to new jurisdictions.

