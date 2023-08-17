EXACTA SYSTEMS PARTNERS WITH INTERBLOCK TO LAUNCH FIRST ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES (ETG) TO BE POWERED BY HISTORICAL HORSE RACING (HHR) TECHNOLOGY

News provided by

Exacta Systems

17 Aug, 2023, 08:05 ET

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta, a leading innovator in HHR gaming solutions, is excited to announce the first-ever electronic table games to be powered by the Exacta Connect HHR system, created in partnership with Interblock. This revolutionary move makes Interblock's acclaimed roulette ETG products the first to incorporate Exacta's open-source HHR system.

"Exacta's open-architecture software, unmatched technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to customer service will enable us to integrate Exacta Connect with Interblock's ETGs seamlessly. This transformation will maintain the award-winning gameplay that has made Interblock's game library the top choice among Casino Operators and Roulette enthusiasts worldwide," said Jeremy Stein, chief executive officer and president of Exacta Systems.

"At Interblock, our goal is to build a company synonymous with innovation and leading table game technology. Our partnership with Exacta creates a unique offering within the HHR sector, taking two innovative companies and combining our best practices to further expand the HHR sector by the end of this year," said John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock. "We are excited to partner with Exacta and to have the ability to deliver this unique gaming experience."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

ABOUT INTERBLOCK: Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.interblockgaming.com.

SOURCE Exacta Systems

Also from this source

EXACTA SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW STEPPER GAMES FROM EVERI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.