Exacta Systems Signs HHR Agreement With Gaming Arts

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed an agreement with Las Vegas based Gaming Arts to bring their content onto the Exacta historical horse racing system.

"We are extremely excited to add Gaming Arts to our growing partner network," commented Exacta Systems CEO Jeremy Stein. "We will look to leverage Gaming Arts' recent success in Class 3 by introducing their cabinets and games in our HHR network in multiple jurisdictions."

"Gaming Arts is pleased to enter the historical horse race market with Exacta Systems," said Mike Dreitzer, President of Gaming Arts. "We look forward to our first placements this summer when players in these markets will be able to experience our unique library of entertaining games offered in conjunction with Exacta's proven and robust historical horse racing system."

About Exacta – Exacta Systems is a leader in the Historical Horse Racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best of breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second to none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and interactive casino promotional systems. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds gaming licenses in approximately 130 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

SOURCE Exacta Systems

