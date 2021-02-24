Exacta Systems Signs HHR Agreement With Incredible Technologies

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed an agreement with Illinois-based Incredible Technologies, Inc. (IT) to bring their content onto the Exacta historical horse racing system.

"Incredible Technologies has made a big impact in the Class 3 markets and we are extremely pleased to bring their top performing products into historical horse racing jurisdictions," commented Jeremy Stein, CEO of Exacta Systems. "Their unique cabinets, game mechanics, and engaging content will bring an element to HHR that our customers and players will truly enjoy."

"HHR is an energizing segment to our industry and we're excited to enter it with Exacta Systems," said Elaine Hodgson, IT's President and CEO. "Their expertise in the segment paired with our most popular games and hardware is a great combination for a strong partnership. We look forward to growing our footprint in the growing HHR space."

About Exacta – Exacta Systems is a leader in the Historical Horse Racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best of breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second to none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Incredible Technologies -

Incredible Technologies (IT) is a gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot content to the modern-day casino floor. The company headquarters are located in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, IL with remote offices in Lincolnshire, IL and Las Vegas. IT products represent the very best in innovation, serviceability, and entertainment. IT is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated video games in the United States with its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, recognized as the most-successful pay-to-play video game in history.

Incredible Technologies is an associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association, California Nations Indian Gaming Association, Washington Indian Gaming Association, American Gaming Association, Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers and is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

SOURCE Exacta Systems

