Exacta Systems Signs Historical Horse Racing Agreement with Global Gaming Supplier AGS

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it recently signed an agreement with Las Vegas-based gaming equipment supplier AGS (NYSE: AGS) to bring AGS game content, featured on AGS' award-winning game cabinets, onto the Exacta historical horse racing system.

AGS games started in September 2020 on Exacta's system, which provides historical horse racing ("HHR") machines to gaming venues in Kentucky, Virginia, and Wyoming. Currently, AGS' Orionsm Portrait cabinets, with player-favorite game content such as Rakin' Bacon!®, Peacock Beauty™, Tiger Lord™, Winter of the Dragons™, and Wolf Queen™, can be found at Kentucky Downs, Rosie's Gaming Emporium Richmond, and Rosie's Gaming Emporium Vinton.

Exacta Systems Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Stein said, "We are thrilled to have AGS as a partner in the growing historical horse racing market. Their high-performing games in the Class 3 and Class 2 markets were expected to be top performers in HHR, and have quickly become player favorites after going live just a few months ago." AGS' historical racing games are outperforming expectations and are a hit with our Kentucky and Virginia customers. We look forward to offering their products in other jurisdictions."

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, "We are honored to provide our game content and our proven Orionsm slot cabinets to engage and delight players at Exacta Systems' HHR venues in Kentucky and Virginia. We are excited about our entry into this market and look forward to continuing to support and help this market grow by providing an exceptional casino-style player experience."

About Exacta - Exacta Systems is a leader in the Historical Horse Racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best of breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second to none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Exacta Systems

