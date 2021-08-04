Exacta Systems signs historical horse racing agreement with Konami Gaming, Inc.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it signed an agreement with Las Vegas-based gaming equipment supplier Konami Gaming, Inc. to bring Konami's game content, featured on Exacta's game cabinets, onto the Exacta historical horse racing (HHR) system.

Ross O'Hanley, Executive Vice President of Sales at Exacta Systems, said, "Exacta Systems is excited to partner with Konami for the historical horse racing market. Konami has developed a loyal following for their game content. We look forward to bringing the dynamic, feature-rich, Konami gaming experience to our customers."

Tom Jingoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. said, "This shared collaboration opens the opportunity to reach even more players with proven entertainment and winning experiences. Given the impressive growth in the HHR space, it allows Konami to bring its award-winning content to key areas like Virginia, and other markets where Exacta operates."

About Exacta Systems : Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Konami Gaming, Inc. : Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

