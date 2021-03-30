Exacta Systems Signs Historical Horse Racing Agreement With Scientific Games

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it signed an agreement with Las Vegas-based gaming equipment supplier Scientific Games to bring game content, featured on Scientific Games' award-winning game cabinets, onto the Exacta Historical Horse Racing (HHR) system.

Jeremy Stein, Chief Executive Officer at Exacta Systems, remarked "Exacta Systems is thrilled to partner with Scientific Games for the historical horse racing market. Given that their games are top performers in casinos throughout North America, we expect them to be very popular with our customers in HHR."

Bob Parente, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Scientific Games, commented, "We are excited about our integration with Exacta Systems. It is a terrific opportunity to bring Scientific Games' world-class content to historical horse racing in Virginia."

About Exacta Systems : Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Scientific Games : Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

