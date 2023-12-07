EXACTA SYSTEMS® TO POWER HISTORICAL HORSE RACING AT DERBY CITY GAMING DOWNTOWN IN LOUISVILLE, KY

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems® continues its steady growth in Historical Horse Racing (HHR) with system installation at Derby City Gaming Downtown in Louisville, KY. This new 43,000-square foot, world class gaming entertainment venue is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated, and will feature top titles from Everi, AGS, Incredible Technologies and Bluberi, all powered by the Exacta Connect® system.

"Exacta Systems is excited and proud to be launching our system in a Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Incorporated property," said Jeff Clifford, vice president of sales and revenue for Exacta Systems. "Alongside our new partners, we will continue to expand the HHR footprint while also maintaining the highest level of customer support that we're so well known for."

"This is certainly an exciting time for our entire team and we couldn't be happier than to have a partner like Exacta alongside us," said Garth Williams, general manager for Derby City Downtown. "Exacta's customer service, reliability and ability to deliver a diversity of game titles from top manufacturers all under one system, make them a partner for success."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

About Derby City Gaming Downtown:  Derby City Gaming Downtown ("DCG Downtown") is in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky, just five miles from the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack. DCG Downtown is a 43,000-square-foot gaming entertainment venue featuring nearly 500 state-of-the-art Historical Racing Machines, three bar concepts, a Race & Sports Book, 130 on-site guest parking spaces and Kentucky Derby Gift Shop. DCG Downtown also boasts the first naked-eye 3D video board in the region. www.downtown.derbycitygaming.com

