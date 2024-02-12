Exactech AI Ecosystem of Smart Solutions to be Showcased at the 2024 AAOS Annual Meeting - Booth 951

News provided by

Exactech, Inc

12 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, will showcase a full lineup of innovative implants and enabling technologies this week at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2024 Annual Meeting, Booth 951, in San Francisco, Calif.

Continue Reading
Exactech AI Ecosystem of Smart Solutions to be Showcased at the 2024 AAOS Annual Meeting – Booth 951
Exactech AI Ecosystem of Smart Solutions to be Showcased at the 2024 AAOS Annual Meeting – Booth 951

With powerful planning software, prediction tools, disruptive surgical technologies and engagement opportunities, Exactech Active Intelligence® provides data-rich, low-cost solutions that are designed to help improve patient outcomes. This dynamic ecosystem of enabling technologies and smart solutions combined with a comprehensive array of innovative implants empower surgeons in and out of the operating room with EXACTLY what they need.

Attendees will be able to experience hands-on demonstrations of Exactech implants and smart technologies. Key products to be featured include:

  • ExactechGPS®, a surgeon-controlled, no-capital cost navigation system for knee, shoulder and now the world's first solution for ankle surgery.
  • Equinoxe® Shoulder System, with complete solutions for straightforward to challenging cases – and everything in between – now including the PHxTM humeral fracture plates. See our data.
  • Newton® ligament-driven balance for knee surgery will be featured at the Orthopaedic Video Theater (OVT) during the show.
  • Truliant® Porous with Activit-E™, Exactech's new Vitamin E polyethylene that offers an optimized balance of material strength and toughness through chemically crosslinked polyethylene, while eliminating the need for gamma irradiation technology used in previous generations.
  • Vantage® Total Ankle System is designed to address clinical challenges and patient outcomes through thoughtful implant designs and patient-specific instrumentation.
  • Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup, a comprehensive total hip arthroplasty system engineered for reproducibility, performance and efficiency.
  • Additional Active Intelligence technologies such as Predict+® patient-specific outcome predictor and Chime clinical exchange app.

For more information, visit www.exac.com/Academy.

Spartan Hip Stem and Logical Cup are manufactured by Signature Orthopaedics and distributed by Exactech, Inc. The Vantage Ankle PSI is manufactured by 3D Systems, Inc., and distributed in the U.S. only by Exactech, Inc. ExactechGPS, Equinoxe Planning App and Predict+ are developed by Blue Ortho, an Exactech subsidiary, and distributed by Exactech, Inc.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, XInstagram, Vumedi and YouTube. With Exactech by your side, you've got EXACTLY what you need.

SOURCE Exactech, Inc

Also from this source

Exactech Partners with Statera Medical to Co-Develop World's First Smart Reverse Shoulder Implant

Exactech Partners with Statera Medical to Co-Develop World's First Smart Reverse Shoulder Implant

Today, Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.