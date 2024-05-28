Exactech Debuts Next Generation GPS Hardware Technology for Total Joint Replacement Surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, announced first total knee surgeries leveraging the next generation of ExactechGPS® hardware, with enhanced system responsiveness and connectivity, and ultra-fast proprietary active tracker technology.

GPS is at the hub of Exactech's AI ecosystem of smart technologies, which empowers total joint replacement surgeons with data-rich, low-cost solutions that help improve patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to unveil the next evolution of our pioneering GPS technology that has already made a profound impact on over a hundred thousand patients around the world," said Adam Hayden, Exactech Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Large Joints. "The system enhancements and modernized trackers, combined with a powerful platform of software, underscore our continued pursuit to improve patient outcomes through our innovative ecosystem of smart solutions."

Corey Jackson, DO, who performed the first surgeries at Genesis HealthCare System in Zanesville, Ohio, commented, "Exactech GPS provides real-time personalized insights for optimal patient outcomes. The compact screen and active trackers seamlessly integrate into the operating room, enhancing efficiency and performance without the hassle of an expensive and burdensome capital purchase process and associated perpetual service fee agreement."

Powered by Active Intelligence®, the GPS system features enhanced active tracker technology and a modernized touchscreen interface, providing fast and effective two-way intraoperative communication for accurate, real-time analytics throughout total joint replacement surgery.

Some notable features of the next generation GPS include:

Large, high-resolution screen and integrated capacitive technology for enhanced responsiveness

Auxiliary display connectivity, facilitating improved collaboration among surgical teams

High angular visibility throughout the surgical space, ensuring the system's proven precision and accuracy

Compact tracker design, which optimizes performance and minimizes obstruction in the surgical space and impact of fluid or blood interference

Ultra-fast calibration and frame rate, allowing for the capture of hundreds of data points per second

No capital cost purchase process and reusable and recyclable active trackers, for easy adoption into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers

Detailed pre- and postoperative case reports for surgeons who would like to create or contribute to their own clinical databases

ExactechGPS is at the hub of the company's AI ecosystem of smart solutions that provides unparalleled support to surgeons in and out of the operating room. With powerful planning software, prediction tools, disruptive surgical technologies and engagement opportunities, Exactech AI empowers surgeons with data-rich, low-cost solutions that help improve patient outcomes.

GPS V3 is in pilot launch with increased availability expected later this year. For more information, visit www.exac.com/GPS.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and X.

