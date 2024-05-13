Exactech Enhances High Technology Knee System with New Balancing Software

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, unveiled the next evolution of its ligament-driven balancing technology with new ExactechGPS® software that accommodates patient-centric planning and modern alignment philosophies for total knee replacement surgery.

The software release upgrades the company's proprietary Newton® Knee balancing technique to enable simultaneous planning of the femur and tibia resections leveraging intra-operative ligament laxity and alignment data.

Exactech's High Technology Knee System empowers surgeons with transformative innovations, including 3D printed Truliant® cementless components, advanced Activit-E™ polyethylene inserts and full-range personalized planning and balancing for total knee replacement surgery.

"Technological advancements like Exactech's forward-thinking knee platform allow surgeons to plan and execute personalized total joint replacement while eliminating the expense and need for advanced imaging based on individual patient anatomy and natural ligament constraints," said Thomas Meade, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and department chair at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Penn. "The expansion provides even more flexibility to support various workflows, while delivering real-time data to facilitate decision-making for improved and predictable limb and component alignment and balanced soft tissue throughout the entire functional range of motion."

"The evolution of our digital knee platform demonstrates Exactech's dedication to providing our surgeon partners with advanced technology for ligament-driven, personalized knee surgery," said Pete Cipolletti, Senior Director of Marketing for Exactech Knee & AST. "With over 3,000 cases completed to date, the Newton Knee technique has rapidly become the favored method for GPS-guided knee replacements, confirming our conviction that embracing the principles of modern alignment is essential to enhancing patient satisfaction in total knee replacement."

More than 75,000 total knee replacements have been performed using GPS since its introduction in 2010, with system installations recently surpassing 500 units worldwide. Launched exclusively for GPS, the Newton Knee integration offers dynamic soft tissue analytics, pre-resection operative insights and full-range personalized planning designed to simplify, evaluate and execute balanced total knee replacement surgery.

Exactech's knee platform is available in domestic and international markets. For more information, visit www.NewtonKnee.com.

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

