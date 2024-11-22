Exactech Marks Milestone with First Surgical Cases Using New Central Screw Baseplate Shoulder Implant

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, announced the successful first surgical cases using the new Equinoxe® Central Screw (CS) Baseplate implant, marking a milestone in advancing shoulder care.

The CS Baseplate implant leverages more than 20 years of clinical experience from Exactech's Equinoxe Shoulder System, rounding out the shoulder portfolio and enhancing glenoid options for surgeons, making it one of the most comprehensive systems on the market. The new baseplate features a curved, anatomic shape designed for bone preservation1,2, along with a cylindrical bone cage, central compression screw, and peripheral screws designed for fixation1. It is indicated for use in both primary and revision shoulder cases.

Joseph Zuckerman, MD, of NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital (New York, N.Y.), Quin Throckmorton, MD, of University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic (Germantown, Tenn.) and Andrew Neviaser, MD, of OrthoVirginia (Fairfax, Va.) performed the first CS Baseplate procedures earlier this week.

"I have been fortunate to participate on the Equinoxe design team over the last 20 years," said Dr. Zuckerman. "We have come up with many unique clinical solutions, and this new CS Baseplate is a positive step forward to provide more efficiency and options for our patients, especially on the glenoid side. What I'm most excited about is that the new CS Baseplate expands surgeons' fixation options to better treat varying patient anatomies."

"We are thrilled to be able to expand the scope of the landmark Equinoxe system," Dr. Throckmorton said. "The CS Baseplate is engineered specifically for primary and complex revision cases. I was very impressed with the performance of the new implant and the seamlessness of the technique, including the new One-Lock Plate, which allowed me to lock all four compression screws with one step."

Exactech Vice President of Extremities Marketing Emery Patton noted, "The unique features of the CS Baseplate combine elements from our clinically successful Equinoxe portfolio, while introducing new, creative ideas from our renowned surgeon design team and our group of engineers. These baseplates feature a combination of a central screw and our hallmark bone cage that was designed to achieve initial fixation and promote bone through-growth."

"This combination of features makes the CS Baseplate, including the full scope of standard and augmented implants, a versatile solution for addressing a wide range of shoulder arthroplasty challenges. We're excited to make this new option available to surgeons nationwide to support their patients' needs," Patton added.

The CS Baseplate surgeon design team includes Seth Gamradt, MD (Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, Calif.), Pierre Henri Flurin, MD (Clinique du Sport, Bordeaux-Mérignac, France), Richard Jones, MD (Southeastern Sports Medicine, Asheville, N.C.), Frank Petrigliano, MD (UCLA Health, Santa Monica, Calif.), and Thomas Wright, MD (University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Fla.), in addition to Dr. Zuckerman, Dr. Throckmorton and Dr. Neviaser.

The implant is currently in pilot launch and will be available in the United States in 2025, providing surgeons with an expanded suite of Equinoxe solutions. Learn more about Exactech's full shoulder portfolio by visiting www.exac.com/extremities.

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and X.

