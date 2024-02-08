New device designed to help surgeons balance joint stability and mobility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exactech , a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced a new exclusive partnership with medical device developer Statera Medical to design the world's first smart reverse shoulder implant. Exactech and Statera conducted their project kick-off meeting in January 2024, and will work together over the next few years to co-develop this new implant.

Exactech Partners with Statera Medical to Co-Develop World’s First Smart Reverse Shoulder Implant

"We developed our Goldilocks smart implant technology to help surgeons treat their patients with greater precision," said Samuel Bourdon, Statera CEO. "Through the use of smart implants, which provide more objective data, we aim to help surgeons select the correct implant size and offset for a particular patient and provide the best balance of joint mobility and stability for all major joints. Our breakthrough device-designated technology provides real-time data and adjustment capability to help surgeons uniquely treat their patients. We are excited to partner with Exactech to exclusively integrate this transformative technology into the Equinoxe® platform shoulder system."

"Currently, the process surgeons use to select reverse shoulder implant size and offset for a given patient is subjective," said Chris Roche, Exactech's Senior Vice President, Extremities. "If the reconstructed joint is too loose, the patient may be at risk for instability, whereas if the joint is too tight, the patient may be at risk for scapular stress fractures and perhaps implant loosening as well. In partnership with Statera, we will create a new process to help surgeons objectively quantify a patient's soft tissue tension and then adjust the ideal implant offset and size for that particular patient."

Roche continued, "Exactech has long been a leader in shoulder arthroplasty research as well as development of artificial intelligence-based clinical software. The application of Statera's novel smart implant technology will provide valuable new data that will help surgeons and researchers better understand reverse shoulder biomechanics, ultimately leading to better treatment for patients."

