Exactech Presented New Research Showcasing Its AI Technologies at the 2024 Orthopaedic Research Society Annual Meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced today it showcased 19 new knee, shoulder and ankle research studies highlighting the benefits of its Active Intelligence® technologies, Activit-E™ polyethylene and other products at the 2024 ORS Annual Meeting in California. Nineteen Exactech research studies in total were presented at the meeting.

Research on Exactech's Active Intelligence technologies evaluated the accuracy and precision of the tools, encompassing computer-assisted navigation, patient communication and more. One study about the use of computer-assisted surgical system for total ankle arthroplasty found that the use of navigation was associated with resection errors of less than 2mm and 2°.

Several new innovative shoulder studies are being presented which utilize machine learning to analyze CT image-based muscle features to analyze muscle size, shape, and quality and use these measurements to improve accuracy of shoulder arthroplasty outcomes predictions. Another important study was the first external validation for the Predict+® clinical decision support tool; this prospective study of 243 patients demonstrated that the accuracy associated with the external validation was similar or better than that of the internal validation.

"Exactech's focus on clinical outcomes research, along with our unique machine learning capabilities, have led to several discoveries that will inform development of future software tools while also contributing new clinical knowledge that can help surgeons treat their patients more effectively," said Chris Roche, Senior Vice President, Extremities. "I'm especially proud of our team's computer vision work which is analyzing CT images in new ways and correlating those measurements to our clinical outcomes data, helping us to interpret the clinical relevance of the image findings."

New knee research assessed the company's ligament-driven knee technology, with one study showcasing the system's approach to characterize and illustrate the knee laxity signature and the other demonstrating the short learning curve associated with adoption of the Newton® balancing technique.

"A vast amount of research is being conducted on Exactech's large joint products and technologies," said Laurent Angibaud, Exactech Vice President of Development, Advanced Surgical Technologies. "I am pleased, in particular, to present these new studies around knee laxity, as it opens the door to further personalize joint replacement based on patient-specific inputs."

Research studies about Exactech's Activit-E polyethylene proved its delamination resistance and wear resistance to be superior compared to conventional polyethylene.

About Exactech
Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific.

