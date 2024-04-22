Exactech Strengthens Position as Soft Tissue Balancing Technology Leader with New Patents

The two newly granted patents build on a previously awarded patent by broadening the scope of position and orientation of the mechanical actuators in the company's Newton soft tissue balancing device. Additionally, these patents encompass a broader range of function including singular distraction elements that can maintain constant force through a wide range of motion, enabling increased capability and protection for future evolution of Exactech's Newton portfolio.

"Exactech is committed to leading the industry with innovative soft tissue management technologies that address the growing need for improved patient satisfaction and outcomes in knee replacement," said Laurent Angibaud, Vice President of Advanced Surgical Technologies Development at Exactech. "These newly awarded patents add to Exactech's strong IP portfolio of more than 45 global patents that are dedicated to soft-tissue management, protecting our innovations that offer patients the balanced outcomes they deserve."

Powered by Active Intelligence®, the Newton Knee technique works in concert with ExactechGPS® to provide orthopaedic surgeons with dynamic soft tissue analytics, pre-resection operative insights and full-range personalized planning designed to simplify, evaluate and execute balanced total knee replacement surgery.

