Exacto Announces David Hollinrake as Chief Executive Officer

SHARON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacto®, LLC ("Exacto"), a full-service innovation partner in the agricultural, turf, and ornamental horticulture markets, today announced the appointment of David Hollinrake as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hollinrake replaces Wally Beecroft, who served the company as CEO for five years.

David Hollinrake

Hollinrake brings over three decades of experience in the agricultural industry, having held key leadership roles at Syngenta, Bayer, Monsanto, and Adayana. He most recently served as Global Head of Strategy and Portfolio Management for Syngenta Seeds, where he led a team in developing the company's long-term business strategy and new business development initiatives. Prior to this, he was President of Syngenta Seeds, North America, where he successfully designed and executed a turnaround strategy for the business.

Hollinrake's experience spans numerous disciplines, including strategic planning, financial management, organizational development, product strategy, and sales and marketing. Raised on a corn and soybean farm in Illinois, he developed a lifelong passion for agriculture. His leadership philosophy emphasizes building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration to achieve key growth goals.

"Exacto has a rich history of innovation and an unwavering commitment to empowering growers. I'm honored to lead this exceptional team as we build on that legacy and continue to drive meaningful advancements in agricultural efficiency and sustainability," said Hollinrake.

Founded in 1981, Exacto has been a pioneer in delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance crop protection, plant health, nutrition, seed treatments, and soil enhancement. Under Hollinrake's leadership, the company will remain committed to improving application efficiency, maximizing input effectiveness, and driving positive environmental and economic outcomes.

"We're thrilled to welcome David as CEO. With a proven track record and deep understanding of the agriculture sector, we believe he is an ideal leader to steer the company into its next chapter, where his experience and vision can help accelerate Exacto's mission to enhance grower's success," said Kip Pendleton, Executive Chairman of the Exacto Board of Directors. "We also want to thank Wally Beecroft for his leadership and contributions, which have positioned the organization for continued growth."

About Exacto®, LLC:

Founded in 1981, Exacto is a leading private label supplier of solutions to the agricultural, turf, and ornamental horticulture markets, with over four decades of experience serving the agricultural industry. With a central focus on improving resource efficiency in soil and water, Exacto's innovative solutions help producers maximize the effectiveness of their inputs throughout the growing season. As growers manage plant health through seed treatment, irrigation, fertilizer, and crop protection programs, Exacto's solutions enhance delivery and reduce losses to off-target areas. Exacto's impact across the agricultural supply chain drives positive environmental and economic outcomes for the entire value chain, both in the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.exactoinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

