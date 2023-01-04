Exactus Advisors Welcomes New Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactus Advisors LLP (Exactus), a nationally recognized advisory firm, is proud to announce Ms. Haley Van Lahr, gifted in providing superior program management, business process engineering, and system implementation delivery, as our newest Partner. Haley will continue leading our M&A services providing digital transformation recommendations to our private equity clients and their portfolio companies. Through her superior work, Ms. Van Lahr leaves every client and every company in a better place.

Haley Van Lahr, Principal

"Exactus means people. The people at Exactus, our clients and our partners. To me, Exactus represents the opportunity to assist incredibly smart, dedicated people through some of the most challenging professional initiatives they will ever undertake," says Van Lahr. "When a company allows us to partner with them, I get the chance to work alongside their best and brightest. We have an opportunity to solve complex problems with a team of partners, vendors, and clients that embrace the unknown and challenge themselves to redefine the future."

In her seven-year tenure with Exactus, Ms. Van Lahr consistently delivered superior client work, with a track record of successful long-term projects and digital transformations. She always seeks ways to mentor, coach, and educate internally and with clients. Previous clients describe her as a leader who approaches all engagements from a true partnership perspective ensuring a foundation of trust and discretion. Ms. Van Lahr acts as steward of the firm's culture, leading by example with impeccable integrity, broad skills, and great client relationships—ensuring that those around her consistently thrive in their roles.

"Becoming a Partner represents a larger commitment to the company, employees, and clients. It represents my commitment to be focused on the long-term growth of the organization and a responsibility for the development of the team. I am honored to be invited into the partnership and can't wait to see what the next years hold for this fantastic group of people," explains Van Lahr.

