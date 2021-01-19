Exadel Achieves Adobe Experience Manager Sites Specialization

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital platform engineering solutions and services, announced it has achieved Adobe Experience Manager – Sites Specialization in the Americas region, part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) is the premier content management system for complex large-scale websites. Exadel's Digital Marketing Technology Practice team has gained extensive experience using AEM to serve clients, with the majority of its core experts AEM certified, including architects, developers and business practitioners.

The Exadel Digital Marketing Technology Practice has recently added a number of new solution releases including AEM Authoring Toolkit 1.2.1, Server-Sketch and Snap Environment Switcher. This is part of an ongoing effort to create service accelerators that maximize Digital Marketing Technology platforms. Exadel open sources these solutions whenever possible.

AEM Authoring Toolkit 1.2.1 helps Adobe Experience Manager developers to author in an easier and more flexible manner through increased interactivity with AEM dialogues and improvements to the overall AEM User Experience. Server-Sketch helps developers set up and configure demo UI servers, and Snap Environment Switcher is a Google Chrome plugin that allows developers and QAs to switch between environments and modes while creating software.

The Exadel Digital Marketing Technology Practice was recently featured in the Nordic IT Sourcing and Innovation Summit during a workshop on Digital Transformation. Exadel's Digital Marketing Technology Practice head, Vladislav Baranov, made a case for using Digital Marketing Technology as the basis for a modern marketing strategy.

"We are proud to be a part of the Adobe Solutions Partner Program and to be recognized with Sites Specialization," said Lev Shur, president of Exadel Solutions. "Over the years our team has worked hard to get the most out of the Adobe Experience Cloud Platform for our customers and this Specialization is a welcomed validation of our efforts."

For more than 20 years, Exadel has provided Fortune 500 clients with top-of-the-line software engineering and development services that support digital transformation and marketing initiatives. Visit the Exadel website to learn more about their services, solutions and client history: https://www.exadel.com/

About Exadel

Exadel is an enterprise software development company that supports organizations at any stage of their digital transformation journey. For over twenty years it has helped companies redefine the way they do business by developing their core products and platforms, and facilitating transition to the cloud. Exadel has a long history of developing its own products, platforms, and open-source solutions that accelerate the services it provides and add value to customers. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, the company has a long track record of partnering with the biggest names across most industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

