Exadel Adds Office in Country of Georgia to Strategically Grow Technology Talent

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products, and applications, today announced they have opened a new office in Tbilisi, Georgia. This expansion comes on the heels of Exadel's recent acquisition by private equity investment firm, Sun Capital. With this new location in the Eastern European region, Exadel plans to expand its development capabilities by tapping into this area's burgeoning tech talent.

"We are thrilled to add to the Exadel engineering team with a new office in Georgia," said Elena Krukovskaya, COO of Exadel. "Our capabilities continue to grow as digital initiatives have become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic. By growing our technology talent in this region, we look forward to offering our customers an even broader range of services and solutions."

The decision to open a new office in Georgia is due to the country's growing tech talent and business opportunities. According to the World Bank , Georgia is one of the easiest countries in which to do business. Georgia ranks seventh on the Ease of Doing Business ranking, and second on the Starting a Business ranking. There is also a pool of young talent in Georgia due to rigorous academic programs at the Business and Technology University, Caucasus University, Tbilisi State University and others. All graduates from these universities speak fluent English, which is essential for communicating with Exadel's foreign customers and across its international offices.

Exadel will continue to expand the Tbilisi office through 2021. If you are interested in working for Exadel, please visit the career page for open positions: https://exadel.com/about-us/careers/ .

