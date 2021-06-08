Exadel Announces AI Practice to Help Transform the Modern Enterprise

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, today announced the availability of its AI Practice. The Exadel AI Practice is a business unit that creates Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions to address the needs of today's digitally transformed enterprises. The practice examines existing products and approaches to discover how AI solutions can be applied to add value, and bring them to life through software development.

"The AI Practice is the latest expansion of Exadel's growing services and solutions for digital companies," said Lev Shur, president of Exadel Solutions. "Today, organizations require advanced analytics and data-driven insights in order to thrive. With the AI Practice, we use our deep pool of engineering talent to offer expertise, consulting and best practices to build advanced AI solutions for our clients."

Exadel's AI Practice features the following capabilities:

Data Analysis - using ML, Exadel turns customer data into actionable insights that drive business.

- using ML, Exadel turns customer data into actionable insights that drive business. Automated Business Processes - Exadel customers can delegate manual work to state-of-the-art AI. This feature allows them to focus on strategically important tasks.

- Exadel customers can delegate manual work to state-of-the-art AI. This feature allows them to focus on strategically important tasks. Boosted Customer Satisfaction - AI designed to help understand what customers feel about products to maximize the purchasing process.

- AI designed to help understand what customers feel about products to maximize the purchasing process. Predictive Analytics - analytics that help Exadel customers move beyond simple reactive operations into proactive and predictive activities.

- analytics that help Exadel customers move beyond simple reactive operations into proactive and predictive activities. Intelligent Agents - automated 24/7 customer service addressing a broad and growing array of issues.

- automated 24/7 customer service addressing a broad and growing array of issues. AI Personalization - help clients perceive the needs of their customers and push sales efforts to the next level.

Clients can leverage AI Practice capabilities through several engagement models including, production-ready solutions that Exadel builds from scratch; improvement or expansion of an in-progress solution; optimization of an existing solution; and, PoC/research-based recommendations based on client data.

Exadel has extensive AI-development experience, with clients spanning many industries including, a leading North American FinServ organization, one of the largest HR consulting firms in the United States, a North American healthcare provider, information technology and services organizations, and an American Taxi App. Some of Exadel's most notable AI practice solutions to-date include:

CompreFace - Face Recognition Service : the face recognition solution can be integrated as a standalone server or deployed in the cloud. CompreFace can be set up and used without prior machine learning knowledge.

the face recognition solution can be integrated as a standalone server or deployed in the cloud. CompreFace can be set up and used without prior machine learning knowledge. ML1 — Ticket Automation Software for Jira : A plugin solution for Jira that applies a machine learning algorithm to autocomplete specified fields based on collected data.

: A plugin solution for Jira that applies a machine learning algorithm to autocomplete specified fields based on collected data. BabyMatch : A free baby-parent look alike app processes family photos and detects who your child resembles. The app is integrated with CompreFace for better prediction accuracy.

A free baby-parent look alike app processes family photos and detects who your child resembles. The app is integrated with CompreFace for better prediction accuracy. Extractum: a machine-learning tool for reading, identifying and extracting data from documents into a unified format.

a machine-learning tool for reading, identifying and extracting data from documents into a unified format. Exadel Strangers Recognition (ESR) : a solution that helps IT Security Service to inspect surveillance records during non-working hours, detect unauthorized access and minimize Information Security Incidents.

: a solution that helps IT Security Service to inspect surveillance records during non-working hours, detect unauthorized access and minimize Information Security Incidents. The Appery.io Chatbot: a complete platform that supplies all the tools needed to quickly build, deploy, and manage production- grade bots.

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

