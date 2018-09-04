Exadel Announces Blockchain Solutions for Mobile Applications and Healthcare and Real Estate

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a provider of digital software engineering services, today announces new solutions offering mobile blockchain applications for a variety of industries. In addition to this new service, Appery.io, the mobile division of Exadel, now provides an out-of-the box integration with the blockchain Ethereum platform. Customers can now launch an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and create a mobile application for the token using Appery.io.

"Blockchain development is driving modern business today," said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "Blockchain provides tremendous benefits to organizations concerned about security. From healthcare patient information sharing to rental agreements, the applications of this technology are endless and growing rapidly. With Appery.io already implementing Ethereum to support ICO mobile application development, Exadel is proving to be at the forefront of blockchain engineering."

Beyond supporting ICO mobile application development, Exadel is now poised to execute on blockchain projects specifically related to:

Healthcare : Exadel recognizes the growing need for healthcare systems around the world to have a centralized and secure platform to access patient data. Being able to access data quickly and securely means patients' needs will be met more effectively and allow patients to see any doctor, anytime, anywhere. Exadel's experts can help transform healthcare organizations with blockchain engineering.

: Exadel recognizes the growing need for healthcare systems around the world to have a centralized and secure platform to access patient data. Being able to access data quickly and securely means patients' needs will be met more effectively and allow patients to see any doctor, anytime, anywhere. Exadel's experts can help transform healthcare organizations with blockchain engineering. Real Estate: Gone are the days of signed renter's or homeowner's contracts that are filed and gone astray. With blockchain, landlords and home buyers can rest easy knowing that every part of a rental or purchasing transaction is digitally tracked and verified. Exadel is taking real estate companies into the future with blockchain application development.

With hundreds of dedicated engineers located across the United States and Eastern Europe, Exadel has the expertise to efficiently build sophisticated blockchain applications that are critical to future-proofing business.

Stay ahead of the curve and break ground on adding blockchain to your organization. Contact Exadel to learn how to get started.

About Exadel



For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 18 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Services (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:



Olivia Heel



Catapult PR-IR



303-581-7760



oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Exadel Inc.

