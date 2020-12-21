Exadel Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Technology Officer Oleg Boyko and Chief Revenue Officer Marc Caponegro

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital software engineering solutions and services, today announced Oleg Boyko as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Marc Caponegro as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Boyko, who started his career at Exadel as a developer, has since accumulated 20 years of experience in developer management and IT leadership roles. Caponegro is an experienced sales, marketing and channel executive with a successful demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry.

"It is an honor to come back to the company that helped launch my career and assume the role of CTO," said Boyko. "Exadel is rapidly growing and I'm looking forward to guiding and leading our engineering teams to continue to outpace the competition in terms of innovation. This next year holds many uncertainties, but with an Agile approach and unwavering commitment to our product engineering culture, I'm confident we will continue to advance our technical offerings to best serve our clients' needs."

After starting as a developer at Exadel, Boyko transitioned to ABN AMRO Bank where he served as Development Manager for eight years overseeing the delivery of innovative ecommerce products for the Business Banking portfolio. He then continued at Royal Bank of Scotland, spending the next eight years in charge of Digital Channels Development for the Global Trade Services organization. During the past four years Mr. Boyko worked at BMO Harris Bank as Senior Technology Officer responsible for platform modernization and digital transformation initiatives. He holds a B.S. in Biology from Loyola University Chicago and an M.S. in Distributed Computing Systems from DePaul University.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter as Chief Revenue Officer at Exadel," said Caponegro. "Leading global direct and channel sales along with marketing in the IT industry has been a passion of mine for 30 years and I'm honored to join Exadel in the midst of its rapid growth. We have ambitious goals for this next year, but I'm confident that we will meet or exceed them with the talent and track record of this team."

As an accomplished Sales Executive, Caponegro brings extensive key enterprise account management, knowledge, experience, team performance management and revenue growth to Exadel. Caponegro successfully created and launched Global Direct Sales, Channel & Alliance Sales, Marketing and OEM programs with several companies from start-up and is very accustomed to working in both an entrepreneurial and large Global Enterprise environment. He brings the experience and knowledge of working for the largest multi-billion-dollar sales & global channel/distribution companies to complement his early stage and start-up company success.

Recent roles include a series of executive positions with Arundo Analytics, Pena4 Corporation, EMC Corporation, and as President and CEO of his own start-up where he built an IT integration company and had a successful exit when the company was acquired.

Caponegro has proven success engaging with Global Fortune 1000, healthcare, SLED and federal verticals to design go-to-market strategies that optimize efficiency and results. He holds a B.S. in Marketing from Seton Hall University.

