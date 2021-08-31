Exadel Hosts Webinar Focused on Facial Recognition Software and Implementation Costs

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel ( www.exadel.com ), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, today announced a free webinar to help attendees better grasp the cost of integrating facial recognition software with third-party applications, shed light on the implementation process and help avoid common strategic mistakes. The webinar takes place Thursday, September 16 at 10 am PDT.

Register for the webinar: https://exadel.com/webinar-registration/

Facial recognition has the potential to provide value to a wide range of industries, but has not traditionally been cost-effective. Fortunately, the technology is rapidly becoming more affordable and promises greater ROI in the near future. Those who attend the webinar can expect to learn:

Factors that determine the cost of facial recognition software

Ways to integrate a facial recognition system with third-party applications and a cost comparison of different integration options

Advantages and disadvantages of various facial recognition services, focusing on costs and savings

Considerations in when choosing a facial recognition service

Costs involved in popular face recognition business cases

And more

"The exponential growth and demand for facial recognition technologies has accelerated the need for low-cost, efficient, AI-driven solutions," said Serhii Pospielov, AI Practice Lead at Exadel. "While facial recognition technology has existed for many years, its intersection with AI software is still very much in its infancy, leaving many organizations left trying to simply get the basics down. This webinar will provide attendees with a solid foundation in the fundamentals of this technology to enable them to make cost-effective decisions in leveraging facial recognition at their respective companies."

The Exadel team has created many of its own applications to meet the needs of those looking for facial recognition software help.

CompreFace is a free and open source facial recognition service that can be easily integrated into any system with no prior machine learning skills required.

is a free and open source facial recognition service that can be easily integrated into any system with no prior machine learning skills required. BabyMatch is a multi-platform free AI-powered app that compares family members' faces and says whether your child looks like you or your partner.

is a multi-platform free AI-powered app that compares family members' faces and says whether your child looks like you or your partner. Strangers Recognition System is a computer vision video analytics solution for automatically processing security recordings.

In addition to these facial recognition specific solutions, Exadel also features a number of other software solutions that can be applied to a range of different projects and programs to speed up and improve the development process and increase the quality of the end product at any enterprise.

Tweet this: NEWS: @exadel announces free webinar centered around Facial Recognition technology best practices and tips on how to lower costs and investment.

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @exadel.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

[email protected]

SOURCE Exadel

Related Links

http://www.exadel.com

