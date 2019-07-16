Exadel Introduces CrossKube Solution to Help Enterprises Quickly Deploy a Kubernetes Environment in Any Cloud

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced a new Kubernetes deployment solution, CrossKube. The packaged solution gives organizations the ability to deploy everything that is needed for a highly scalable, cloud-based application, including application best-practice templates for Kubernetes, microservices, containerization, application discovery, database connectivity, front-end application structure and automated testing. CrossKube is a complete enterprise application platform based on Kubernetes and created with Ansible and Terraform. Because it was built with Terraform, CrossKube can be deployed to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud with ease.

Reach out to learn more about CrossKube and get started today: https://exadel.com/services/crosskube/

With CrossKube, Exadel combines its innovation mindset and deep experience with Kubernetes deployments to offer a customizable, scalable solution. CrossKube provides clients with:

Packaged modern infrastructure including:

Kubernetes



Firewall



Microservices architecture



Automated QA capabilities



Data connectivity

Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC): pre-baked, but configurable and customizable. Exadel uses Packer, Terraform, Kubernetes, and Kubespray to define the infrastructure and container orchestration where an application will live

Ability to deploy a system in weeks not months

Cloud-agnostic: while Exadel's richest cloud development experience is in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, they are able to deploy Kubernetes to any cloud provider allowing for greater flexibility.

"CrossKube is a culmination of years of experience and experimentation with Kubernetes deployments in the cloud," said Jonathan Fries, VP Engineering and Digital Transformation at Exadel. "Kubernetes has been picking up steam and more clients are wanting support for this technology as a result. Staying ahead of the curve is of the utmost importance to digital enterprises, but adopting new technologies can be particularly challenging for those working with monolithic or hybrid architectures. We are proud to offer CrossKube as a solution to deploy Kubernetes infrastructure in any cloud in a matter of days or weeks."

Tweet this: .@exadel announces CrossKube solution to provide enterprises with rapid #Kubernetes deployments on any cloud provider

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Exadel

Related Links

http://exadel.com

