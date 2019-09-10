Exadel Launches Adobe Experience Manager Authoring Toolkit as Open Source Tool for Digital Marketing Community

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced the availability of its Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Authoring Toolkit. An open source project developed and maintained by the Exadel Digital Marketing Technology team, the Toolkit is available as a packaged, fully supported solution to Exadel's enterprise clients and as an open source tool for the community. The Toolkit supports an automatic yet versatile and extendable generation of UI elements for AEM authors and provides a next-gen authoring experience in Adobe's Coral UI-powered environment.

Try the open source version of AEM Authoring Toolkit here: https://github.com/exadel-inc/aem-authoring-toolkit

"Open source-based product development has been at the heart of what Exadel does from day one, and we are excited to extend this dedication to our AEM Authoring Toolkit," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "Adobe is a clear leader in digital marketing solutions, but keeping up with the AEM ecosystem can be challenging. This Toolkit brings speed, reliability and automation to the AEM authoring experience, helping clients and users ultimately create more powerful, robust and beautiful sites."

The AEM Authoring Toolkit:

Generates rich and versatile AEM components dialogs and in-place editing facilities based on annotations added to backend Java classes and/or their fields.

Relieves AEM developers from writing down the complex XML markup for the authoring interface, preventing difficult-to-trace errors.

Allows "inheriting" certain features and markup specificity across components, reducing the amount of Java code to store and maintain.

Supports reusing and fine-tuning available authoring widgets and redefining their attributes.

Little to no Java code refactoring is needed. It also decreases UI team effort for developing the "authoring" side of AEM installation.

Highly configurable via both annotation values and Maven configuration.

Works with AEM 6.4 and newer on JDK 1.8+ in any operating system.

For a full list of AEM Authoring Toolkit features and functions visit here: https://github.com/exadel-inc/aem-authoring-toolkit

Additional open source projects Exadel has developed include Exadel Developer Studio, which became the foundation of the Red Hat CodeReady Studio and Exadel RichFaces, which then became JBoss RichFaces. Exadel has contributed to dozens of other open source projects as well.

Tweet this: .@exadel brings AEM Authoring Toolkit as a solution to enterprise digital marketing technology initiatives and as an #opensource solution

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Exadel