Exadel Marketing Technology Practice Releases Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager at Adobe Summit 2021

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, announced that its Marketing Technology Practice released Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager, a comprehensive set of developer tools that compliment Adobe Experience Manager. Exadel is an Engagement Sponsor of Adobe Summit 2021 where they will be giving away a free consultation on the Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager.

Learn more about Exadel's Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager: (https://exadel.com/solutions/toolbox-for-aem/).

This initial release includes four different solutions — Exadel Authoring Kit, Exadel Backpack, Exadel Link Inspector and Exadel Environment Switcher — which each add to the developer experience while using Adobe Experience Manager:

Exadel Authoring Kit — is Exadel's open-source solution that offers a set of tools that create Granite UI authoring interfaces for Adobe Experience Manager components from Java source code. The kit has grown from a basic set of routines into a comprehensive solution that makes different widgets work in a coordinated manner, provides greater interactivity with Adobe Experience Manager dialogues, and introduces some additional features (such as customizable data lists). The Exadel Authoring Kit makes Adobe Experience Manager development faster, easier to debug, and more accurate, while improving the overall user experience.





"We are very excited to launch Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager and its four initial solutions," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "We consider this to be the beginning of a larger expansion of developer tools to help the marketing technology community get the most out of Adobe Experience Manager. We use our own tools on a daily basis, as they help us deliver additional value to our customers. Through Exadel Toolbox and the other solutions created by our Marketing Technology Practice, we are able to develop faster and more accurately. We look forward to sharing more with Adobe Summit attendees."

During Adobe Summit 2021, attendees will have the ability to contact Exadel's Marketing Technology Practice team to set up a consultation with the creators of Exadel Toolbox. The consultation will include:

Demonstrations on how to use the various tools in the Exadel Toolbox

Consultation on how they can be applied to current project(s)

Help with installing the tools to save time while improving the quality of code

"We're very happy to see our partner Exadel making solutions that complement Adobe Experience Manager," said Adam Egbert, Head of Solution Partner Programs at Adobe.

About the Exadel Marketing Technology Practice

The Exadel Marketing Technology Practice works hand-in-hand with client marketing teams to help them get the most out of the software and platforms that power their marketing strategies.

Exadel provides the customization clients need to add content across multiple channels, integrate their existing systems, get their sites running perfectly for optimal user experience and authority and ultimately drive sales.

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

