Exadel Named a Leader in Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers Report by an Independent Research Firm

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com ) , a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019, by Forrester Research Inc. In the Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers Wave, Forrester evaluated companies based on "Current Offering," "Strategy" and "Market Presence," with Exadel achieving the highest score in the Current Offering category.

The report is designed to help application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals select the right Agile service provider for their needs. In the report, author Duncan Jones (Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Sourcing and Vendor Management Professionals) led an evaluation of 13 providers and researched, analyzed, and scored them.

"Customer references praised Exadel's people, not only for their consistently high quality and productivity but also for their willingness to proactively contribute to co-innovation," the report states. "One reference told us 'their software performs better and is easier to manage' Exadel is a strong choice for AD&D leaders who need to accelerate their firm's product development and want a partner at the lower end of the midsize range."

"We believe being named a Leader in Forrester's report and achieving the highest score in the 'Current Offering' category supports Exadel's strong commitment to Agile innovation," said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "To remain competitive in today's market, digital organizations must move quickly, but cannot sacrifice quality in the process, and Agile is a proven way to blend the two. Exadel is rooted in Agile application development and delivery, and our developers continue to take tremendous pride in the work they produce with clients."

As noted in the report, Exadel has differentiated, proprietary solutions like low-code development platform Appery.io and the Innovation Lab. Per Katz, "With the Innovation Lab, we are combining our Agile expertise with a virtual experience where IT leaders can move from vision to decision with emerging technologies - building and testing proof of concepts in an Agile environment in days."

Exadel's focus on attracting and retaining high-quality developers, collaborating and co-innovating with clients, and providing differentiated proprietary solutions makes the company a trusted choice for Agile AD&D. Market leaders including UBS, GHX and Deloitte have chosen to partner with Exadel on some of their toughest digital software engineering projects, requiring top tier Agile services.

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 18 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

