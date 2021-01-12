Exadel Records Strong Year with Surge in Client Roster, Additions to Executive Team and Record-Breaking Company Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital engineering solutions and services, announces a successful 2020 including a burgeoning client portfolio, continued growth, including new executive team members and 2020 sales projections. This year, Exadel gained 24 new clients and many existing clients expanding into new projects. The COVID-19 pandemic created an immediacy for digitization across all industries and verticals giving Exadel an edge with its seasoned product engineering and digital transformation expertise.

"We could not be prouder of the entire Exadel team for persevering and excelling during one of the toughest years imaginable," said Fima Katz, CEO and founder of Exadel. "I realize our growth and success as a company in 2020 is a rarity and stands as a testament to the value we deliver to our clients. We approach everything with an Agile product engineering mindset and are continuously updating our practices to stay one step ahead of digital transformation trends. This next year will be equally exciting as we begin to grow Exadel faster than ever before."

Some of the key achievements and services in 2020 include:

Quality Assurance and Quality Assurance Automation Practices - Exadel announced its Quality Assurance (QA) Practices to address the growing need for quality to be baked into the software delivery process. The QA Practices helps clients work industry-standard QA processes and QA automation into their development work to save time, money and resources, while improving the quality of their software. https://exadel.com/services/engineering/quality-assurance/ .

Digital Marketing Technology - Exadel Digital Marketing Technology Practicehelps the world's top brands develop and implement leading-edge digital marketing programs. From back-end platform development and infrastructure services to solutions for big data, conversion funnels, footprint authentication, and predictive analytics, Exadel empowers digital marketing with solutions and platforms, including Adobe Manager and WordPress. Learn more here: https://exadel.com/services/digital-transformation/digital-marketing-solutions/ .

- Exadel Digital Marketing Technology Practicehelps the world's top brands develop and implement leading-edge digital marketing programs. From back-end platform development and infrastructure services to solutions for big data, conversion funnels, footprint authentication, and predictive analytics, Exadel empowers digital marketing with solutions and platforms, including Adobe Manager and WordPress. Learn more here: . Content Marketing Practice - Exadel now offers SEO and technical content writing services to IT companies. From full-time assistance with content production or just a standalone article, Exadel's team of experts can help. And for companies with established writing teams, Exadel's Digital Marketing Technology Practice can create the tech needed to carry out a digital marketing strategy. Learn more here: https://exadel.com/services/digital-transformation/content-marketing/ .

- Exadel now offers SEO and technical content writing services to IT companies. From full-time assistance with content production or just a standalone article, Exadel's team of experts can help. And for companies with established writing teams, Exadel's Digital Marketing Technology Practice can create the tech needed to carry out a digital marketing strategy. Learn more here: . AI and Machine Learning Practice - Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are powerful forces in the wave of technological changes impacting industries of all types. Exadel works with value added AI services from major vendors and has experience incorporating them into other technology solutions. This year, Exadel announced CompreFace, an open source facial recognition tool that combines Exadel's ML algorithm with a state-of-the-art facial recognition library, trained on millions of faces, that uses deep neural networks to retrieve features from faces. Learn more here: https://exadel.com/services/engineering/ai-machine-learning/ .

Additions to C-Suite: Exadel also made several additions to its C-suite including the promotions of Elena Krukovskaya as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Julia Schlatter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and new additions including Alexey Girzhadovich as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO), Marc Caponegro as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Oleg Boyko as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Exadel is poised to rapidly expand its engineering team to serve its growing client portfolio, with plans for double digit growth in the first half of 2021.

About Exadel

Exadel is an enterprise software development company supporting organizations at any stage of their digital transformation journey. For more than 20 years we have helped companies redefine the way they do business by developing their core products and platforms, and facilitating the transition to the cloud. Exadel has a long history of developing our own products, platforms, and open-source solutions designed to accelerate the services we provide and add value to our customers. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, Exadel has a long track record of partnering with the largest brands across most industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

