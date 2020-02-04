Exadel Shares Cloud Expertise for Software Product Developers at ProductWorld 2020

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions and Agile services, announced today that Jonathan Fries, VP of Engineering and Digital Transformation, will be presenting at ProductWorld 2020. The event is co-located with DeveloperWeek and takes place on February 12 - 14, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

More information on Fries' session:

Product Development and the Cloud - From Friends to Foes

Product teams are under pressure to make use of cloud technologies in order to keep up with the competition and stay ahead of the innovation curve. But, moving an existing on-prem application to the cloud or even multiple clouds can be a challenge and burden to development teams and budgets. In this session, Fries will discuss the multi-cloud trend, what it means for product development, as well as common challenges with moving to the cloud.

, from

ProductWorld Main Stage (Junior Ballroom)



https://sched.co/YL9O

"I am looking forward to presenting some exciting trends and results at ProductWorld 2020," said Fries. "At Exadel, we have been helping clients with their move to the cloud, and the results we've seen so far are promising. Understanding and maneuvering a cloud migration is critical for anyone in a technology organization, and I'm excited to share this expertise with the software product development community."

This is the inaugural year for ProductWorld which takes place at the Oakland Convention Center February 12 - 14, 2020. More than 1,500 product developers and managers are anticipated to attend.

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems using Agile methodologies, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Exadel's Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital transformation strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

