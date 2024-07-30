Exafluence Taps Industry Veteran Joerg Guenther As President & CTO of Financial Services Division

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading data and analytics provider Exafluence today announced the appointment of industry veteran Joerg Guenther as President and Chief Technology Officer for the company's financial services division, accelerating the delivery of AI-powered data solutions across the industry to accommodate growing demand. Guenther brings more than 30 years of experience as a transformational IT leader in the financial services space.

Exafluence delivers sophisticated data management and AI-powered solutions, coupled with industry-leading partnerships with MongoDB, FactSet, Snowflake, and more, to help financial services and fintech organizations get the most out of their data. Asset managers, owners, private wealth, servicers, investment consultants, and others can seamlessly align data, investigate exceptions, generate data quality rules, and query databases in natural language – unleashing the power of ChatGPT-4o and other LLMs to deliver actionable insights for increased productivity, improved operational efficiency, and smarter decision making.

Guenther brings a deep understanding of data and cloud technologies to Exafluence, and a history of building and leveraging disruptive solutions and talent to drive innovation, digitization, and modernization in complex industries. Guenther is also a strategic visionary who has spearheaded growth initiatives for top global investment services such as Citigroup and Northern Trust, as well as industry-leading insurance companies, consulting firms, and startups.

"It is incredibly exciting to join a company that has a passion for innovation, while delivering solutions that truly have an impact - providing better data for better outcomes," said Guenther. "Exafluence's approach encapsulates everything I stand for, representing a unique combination of deep domain expertise, delivery capability, and phenomenal technical talent. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to execute the company's vision of providing real solutions for real problems, and driving tangible change across the industry."

"We're extremely proud to welcome Joerg to the Exafluence team, and have such an established industry veteran leading our new subsidiary. Joerg's proven history of IT transformation in financial services is directly aligned with our mission - to empower industry decision-makers by leveraging the latest technologies," said Ravikiran Dharmavaram, Exafluence Founder & CEO. "Joerg's vast experience in delivering business-powered data solutions across the investment management life cycle makes him uniquely positioned to help our clients solve real problems and maintain a competitive edge."

ABOUT EXAFLUENCE, INC.

Exafluence is a domain-centric data and analytics firm specializing in utilizing modern digital technologies to enhance the competitive advantage of clients in their marketplace. Using open-source technology, Exafluence delivers an end-to-end analytics solution that can be mounted on top of any platform to realize use cases at least 40-60 percent faster and cheaper than any other service providers in the market today. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record, Exafluence enables organizations to harness the power of their data for digital transformation and tangible change - effectively moving from data to decision to dollars. To learn more, visit exafluence.com.

