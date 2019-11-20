Exagens Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exagens, the leading provider of behavioral banking solutions, has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2019 Cool Vendors in Banking report by Gartner, Inc. Since revealing the leading results being achieved with its behavioral-based solutions last year, the recognition and awards received by exagens has grown significantly. The company believes they provide testimony to its impactful and innovative use of behavioral analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies in addressing important opportunities and challenges facing financial institutions today.

The report, authored by Don Free, Ali Merji, and Nicole Sturgill, highlights one of these challenges as being scaling personalization. The report highlights that, "Behavioral Intelligence is a growing discipline that leverages disparate data sources to maximize every customer interaction."

Exagens' technology embeds the knowledge of recognized behavioral sciences like behavioral economics (which won two Nobel Prizes in Economics in recent years). The merging of technology and science in the company's Behavioral Banking solutions powers financial institutions to connect, influence and facilitate the decision making of customers in digital channels at scale. Exagens' solutions are used today for digital adoption, sales and engagement, generating experiences that are more relational and humanized than other solutions.

"It's becoming clear that data analytics and chatbots alone are insufficient to meet the needs of financial institutions and their customers," said Mike Stojda, CEO of exagens. "We are honored to be recognized by Gartner Inc. and consider inclusion in the Cool Vendor report as confirmation of our unique and impactful approach to enabling financial institutions to interact with their customers in an emotive and hyper-customized manner, thereby driving digital engagement, adoption, loyalty and sales."

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exagens

Exagens provides the most effective customer-facing behavioral-based solutions to the financial services industry. Its solutions have been responsible for increasing digital sales, adoption and engagement with millions, improving a banks top line, while simultaneously delivering operational efficiencies to strengthen the bottom line.

Advanced behavioral analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies enables the behavioral platform to learn and understand the specifics of each client and respond in real time, with contextually engaging, pertinent guidance, tips and proactive support. It makes each interaction with a financial institution more convenient, individualized, and memorable resulting in increased loyalty, customer satisfaction and improved financial results.

Led by a team of industry veterans, the company and its solutions received multiple industry awards including ones from EFMA, Celero and OCTAS.

For more information: http://www.exagens.com

Media Contact:

Michael Stojda

438-387-4107 xt 203

229560@email4pr.com

SOURCE Exagens

Related Links

http://www.exagens.com

